Stephen A. Smith Tells CBS He Has Not Ruled Out 2028 Presidential Run

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith is still considering a presidential run in 2028, telling CBS Sunday Morning that he has not ruled it out, even though he has “no desire to run for office.”

“So, when somebody talks about me being a president or whatever, I have no desire to be a politician, zero. … I have no desire to run for office,” Smith told CBS News’s Robert Costa, Deadline reported.

Smith continued. saying he is “not ruling it out because I’d love to be on the debate stages against some of these individuals that think they’re better suited to run the country. Because I think that the American people deserve to listen to and hear from somebody who genuinely cares about making life better for them instead of yourself.”

The ESPN host said he would run as a Democrat because he could not see himself running as a member of the Republican Party.

“I’m a fiscal conservative. I can’t stand high taxes, but I’m a social liberal in the same breath because I believe in living and let live. I pay attention to the desolate and disenfranchised … Yes, I like strong borders. That’s absolutely true. We never needed open borders, but we don’t need it to be completely closed either. We are a gorgeous mosaic,” he said.

Costa posted to X after the interview and said spending a few days with Smith in the past few months reminded him of “spending a few days with Trump back in 2013-2014.”

“Many laughed at the prospect of a bid. But in an age of celebrity and social media…,” he wrote.