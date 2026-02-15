Canadian Olympic Men’s Curling Team Hit with Second Charge of Cheating

Canada’s Olympic men’s curling team has been hit with a second cheating accusation as the 2026 Games in Milan, Italy, continue this weekend.

The specter of cheating rose against Canada’s men’s team for a second time on Saturday as the Canadians competed against Team Switzerland in the weekend’s round-robin curling event, the New York Post reported.

The latest accusation came from Swiss curler Pablo Lachat-Couchepin, who told his coach that he saw the Canadians double-touch the stone.

“I don’t want to focus too much on it, but he double-touched, and the referee saw it,” Lachat-Couchepin reportedly said.

The first time Team Canada stood accused of illegally touching the stone a second time after it crossed the hog line, Canadian third Marc Kennedy erupted in an expletive-laden rant against Swedish curler Oskar Eriksson.

“I haven’t done it once, you can fuck off. I don’t give a shit,” Kennedy exploded during last Friday’s match.

The governing body overseeing Olympic curling, however, dismissed the first cheating charge and determined that no rules were broken during the match. However, Team Canada was issued a warning for Kennedy’s behavior.

Now that he has been accused of the same violation a second time, Kennedy was a bit less verbose in his reply to the accusation.

“My whole life, I’ve been a little bit like that if my integrity gets questioned. We’re human out there. Lots of emotions,” Kennedy told CBC. “No question I could’ve handled it better though.”

Canada’s curlers have come in for a lot of accusations this year, it appears.

The country’s women’s curling team has also been accused of the double-touching violation.

Thus far, officials have not been able to substantiate any of the charges.

