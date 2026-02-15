Ex-ESPN Host Sarah Spain Accuses VP Vance, MAGA Voters of ‘Protecting Pedophiles’

Rabidly left-wing sports commentator Sarah Spain went on a tirade in a video on Instagram Saturday, attacking MAGA voters and Vice President JD Vance for daring to attend the Olympics and accusing both of “protecting pedophiles.”

The far-left broadcaster admitted that she is engaging in wholesale deletions of anyone who disagrees with her on her Instagram, and combatively announced that she doesn’t give “two shits” about what MAGA voters think, Mediaite reported.

“Just wanted to give you a heads up that if you see some weird comments on my Instagram that I haven’t had a chance to delete yet, it’s because I got called out for criticizing a pedophile-protecting-American-who-was-executed-by-ICE-slandering-person,” Spain said.

It seems likely she is promulgating the common claim by leftists that Donald Trump is an associate of Jeffry Epstein, even though there has not been a shred of evidence to substantiate the Democrat accusation.

Indeed, so far, about the only people that the release of the Epstein Files has taken down have been Democrats, liberals, and European leftists, many of whom have resigned their positions of power and influence after being linked to Epstein.

The former ESPN broadcaster attacked MAGA voters and accused them of being “so cotton-headed that they will defend literally anything done by this person are sliding into my mentions to call me fat, dumb, and they hope I die and get cancer.”

She added that they are evil people because they are “currently in favor of what our administration is doing in this country, and I couldn’t give two shits about their opinion of me.”

Spain became a target after she announced that she felt “ill” when VP Vance sat 20 feet away from her during a women’s ice hockey match.

“When I see JD Vance’s eyeliner face, I literally feel ill,” she said when she saw the Veep sitting near her in Italy.

Spain added that she felt like she “just looked at a demon.”

“My body felt like when you have been spooked, and you have a little tingle that feels like, ‘Ooh, something’s not right,'” Spain exclaimed. “Or like when you get in a situation, and you feel like…oh, the energy’s bad, something could go wrong here, or maybe I should get out of here, or something dangerous, or this doesn’t feel right — that’s what my body felt like.”

