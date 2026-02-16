Former Washington Redskins Star Tre’ Johnson, 54, Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ on Family Trip

Former Washington Redskins guard Tre’ Johnson has “suddenly and unexpectedly” died while on a family trip, according to a Facebook message posted by his grieving wife.
He was 54 years old.
Johnson was a second-round pick of the Washington Redskins in 1994, where he spent the vast majority of his eight-year career. Johnson also had a stint with the Browns in Cleveland.
“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my husband, Tre’ Johnson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly … during a brief family trip,” Irene Johnson wrote. “His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ, and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock.”
His cause of death has not been revealed. It has been reported that he was battling health issues.
In 1999, Johnson was a Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro. He appeared in 93 regular-season games with 72 starts.
After retiring from football, Johnson taught history at the Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C.
