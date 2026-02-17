Olympics Broadcaster Accuses Israeli Athlete of ‘Supporting Genocide’ During Live Broadcast

An Olympics commentator from Switzerland launched a disgusting attack against an Israeli athlete by accusing him of “supporting genocide” during live sports coverage on Monday.

Stefan Renna, who works for Radio Television Suisse, went on a tirade against Israeli bobsleigh pilot Adam Edelman, spending more time blasting the athlete for his social media history than commenting on the event he was competing in, according to GBNews.

The antisemitic broadcaster described Edelman as a “first-time Olympian and self-defined Zionist to the core, who has posted several messages on social networks in support of genocide in Gaza.”

Renna railed against Edelman for saying on social media that the ongoing Israeli response to the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks is “the most morally just war in history.”

After the segment began to go viral, Radio Television Suisse deleted its broadcaster’s attack from its coverage.

The network said it stood by its broadcaster’s “facts,” but also said that the tirade was unsuitable for its Olympics coverage.

“Our journalist wanted to question the IOC’s policy regarding the athlete’s statements,” an RTS spokesperson explained. “However, such information, while factual, is inappropriate for sports commentary due to its length.”

For his part, Adam Edelman struck back at Renna.

“I can’t help but notice the contrast: Shul Runnings is a team of 6 proud Israelis who’ve made it to the Olympic stage,” he wrote on X.

“No coach with us. No big program. Just a dream, grit, and unyielding pride in who we represent. Working together towards an incredible goal and crushing it. Because that’s what Israelis do,” he continued.

“I don’t think it’s possible to witness that and give any credence to the commentary,” he wrote, concluding, “We look forward to our final 2-man run and then crushing the 4-man event, our specialty.”

America’s ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, blasted the Swiss commentator’s vile attack.

“Beyond disgusting that the Jew-hating Swiss ‘sportscaster’ spewed bigotry & bile at @Israel Olympic Bobsled team & its captain @realajedelman as they competed,” he wrote on X.

