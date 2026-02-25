Plate Umpire Has Three Calls Overturned by ABS in Two Innings

It’s spring training for teams across MLB. It’s also spring training for the umpires, as was clearly evident on Tuesday.

Mitch Trzeciak, an umpire who worked Triple-A in 2025, took up position behind home plate for a Grapefruit League matchup between the Pirates and Red Sox, and let’s say it could have gone better.

The troubles for Trzeciak began early. With one out in the first inning, Pittsburgh’s Carmen Mlodzinski threw what looked like a first-pitch strike to Boston’s Trevor Story. Trzeciak saw it differently and called it a ball. Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez challenged the call. The ABS review showed the pitch was clearly a strike.

That was also strike one against Trzeciak.

It would get worse, however, as Trzeciak would get challenged a total of three times in the first two innings and lose all of them.

Overall, five of the umpire’s calls were overturned.

It’s a learning process. No doubt the jump from Triple-A to the big leagues is a big one. Umps from previous generations didn’t have to worry about getting called out by technology. The modern umpires face much more scrutiny. Hopefully, Trzeciak learns from the experience.