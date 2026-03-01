Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell Rips Barstool Sport’s Dave Portnoy Over Iran Comments: ‘Stick to Pizza’

California Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell took aim at Barstool Sports chief Dave Portnoy over the sportsman’s support for Trump’s actions in Iran on Saturday.

Portnoy gave his full-throated support for President Trump’s military actions in Iran and described the Mullah’s regime as “a terror nation with a long history of some of the worst human rights atrocities in the world.” And he added, “We are on the right side here.”

Congressman Swalwell, who is also running to be California’s next governor, ripped Portnoy and told him to “stick to sports.”

Despite that Swalwell talked of “Iran battlefields,” there does not seem to be any plans for American troops to hit the ground there.

Portnoy was not content to let Swalwell’s taunt go unanswered.

In a follow up post on X, Portnoy slammed Swalwell, writing, “Call me crazy I like my politicians not to get tricked my foreign spies,” and adding a photo of outed Chinese spy Fang Fang, with whom Swalwell had a sexual relationship.

Fang Fang suddenly fled the U.S.A. and returned to China after spending years inside Swalwell’s congressional office.

