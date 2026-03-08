U.S. Olympian Alysa Liu Withdraws from World Championships in Prague After Frightening Fan Incident

U.S. Olympic figure skating star Alysa Liu has pulled out of the world championships in Prague, only days after she told of a harrowing incident with an overzealous fan.

Liu’s name has disappeared from the International Skating Union (ISU) website for the event scheduled for the Czech Republic, according to Fox News.

The reason for the star skater’s withdrawal was not explained, but it came after she related her frightening experience with a fan.

“So I land at the airport, and there’s a crowd waiting at the exit with cameras and things for me to sign,” she wrote in an Instagram story post last week. “All up in my personal space. Someone chased me to my car, bruh. Please do not do that to me.”

This isn’t the first time Liu has retreated from her sport and the public.

She also temporarily retreated after her first Olympic appearance in 2022. At the time, her father, Arthur, insisted that she was suffering from “trauma.”

“She became really unhappy,” Arthur Liu told USA Today at the time. “She avoided the ice rink at all costs. She’s traumatized. She was just traumatized. She was suffering from PTSD, and she wouldn’t go near the ice rink.”

Arther Liu and his daughter were reportedly targets of Chinese spying during the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The skating phenom said the spy scandal was both “freaky and exciting.”

“You know what I mean? It’s so … unbelievable. You know what I mean, like, that’s crazy,” she told Fox News in 2022.

“Like, imagine finding that out at such a young age, I mean, like, in a weird way, I was like, ‘Am I like in some prank show?’ Like, is this world real? Like, I must be some movie character. But, I mean, it was like it made sense to me, you know, from, like, everything my dad did back in his activist days,” she added.

Despite stepping away from skating in 2022, she was back by 2024, and in 2025, she became the first American to win at the World Figure Skating Championships in 19 years. Then, she headed to the Olympics this year.

