Former College Volleyball Player Says Teammates ‘Sustained Minor Injuries’ From Trans Opponent

A former university volleyball player explained that some of her former teammates at Utah State University “sustained minor injuries” competing against a transgender opponent.

Kaylie Ray, who used to play on the women’s volleyball team at Utah State University, spoke to Fox News about what it was like competing against former transgender San Jose State University (SJSU) volleyball player Blaire Fleming.

Ray competed against Fleming “for two years in 2022 and 2023,” according to the outlet.

“I had teammates who had seriously jammed their fingers, luckily not broken, but a handful of girls who had sustained minor injuries from the male player,” Ray stated.

Ray explained to the outlet that even before it was “confirmed” that Fleming was a biological male, her “teammates had their suspicions about Fleming from the moment they watched film.”

“When this player was presented to us, even on film, the immediate reaction is ‘who,'” Ray explained to the outlet, adding that it was “so obvious” that Fleming had “athleticism, explosiveness, and a power that is just not matched by any of the other athletes.”

The comments from Ray come after she spoke during an Arizona Senate Education Committee hearing that took place on Tuesday, about her and her teammates’ experience competing against Fleming.

During the hearing, Arizona state Sen. Catherine Miranda (D) informed Ray that she looked “pretty healthy” and “very much in shape and strong.” The comments from Miranda came after Ray had spoken about how it felt “to see, not just a roster spot, but a scholarship, playing time, opportunities for women being taken by a biological male just because they have physical advantages” that women don’t.

“It’s all about a sports mentality, growing up in sports, being a tomboy, I mean, you look pretty healthy,” Miranda said during the hearing. “I’ve played against girls that look like you, you look very much in shape and strong.”

“When she started saying those words, the only thing I was thinking is, ‘where could she possibly be going with this?'” Ray told the outlet. “For whatever reason, my physical appearance or stature should have some type of effect on how competitive I am with men.”

During the hearing Ray also stated how she and her teammates “feared” for their safety, and added that the “people who were meant” to protect them had “decided that validating this individual’s identity was more important.”