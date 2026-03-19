TNT Broadcaster to Miss First Round of March Madness After Painful Broadcast

A familiar voice will be missing as TNT’s coverage of March Madness begins this year after a painful broadcast.

Brian Anderson, who has been covering the college tournaments for TNT since 2012, has told fans that his “voice is wrecked” and that NBC play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be filling in for him during the first-round coverage of the NCAA Men’s Tournament on Thursday, according to the New York Post.

Anderson’s voice was clearly raspy during his last broadcast on Tuesday, which he co-hosted with Charles Barkley and Dick Vitale. But he also said he hopes to be back by Saturday.

“I’m a no-go for Round 1 Thursday. My voice is wrecked,” Anderson wrote on Instagram. “It’s getting better, and I hope to return Saturday. We put a lot of prep into these games, and it’s crushing to not get to the fun part!”

He added, “I recommended the great Jason Benetti, a trusted friend and colleague. I’m grateful the execs at TNT Sports and CBS made it happen. He knows the teams and our production crew well already. It’s a big ask. Special thanks to Rick Cordella of NBC and @westwoodonesports for their grace, allowing JB to do this.”

TNT has reported that Benetti, Jim Jackson, and sideline reporter Allie LaForce will broadcast from Buffalo.

Benetti is currently the play-by-play announcer for the Detroit Tigers. He has also been named the play-by-play broadcaster for Sunday Night Baseball this year.

Westwoon One broadcaster Pat McCarthy will fill in for Benetti on Thursday.

“Pat will step in to call the national radio PxP. He and his dad, Tom, will be calling the same Big Dance!” Anderson said. “I love that. Thanks for the well wishes. Timing stinks, but 2 new voices will get the chance to be heard on a big stage, and they will both crush it.”

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