Pro Golfer Dons Wife Hunting Message on Shirt at Valspar Championship

Golf pro Alejandro Tosti used his appearance at the Valspar Championship this week to do a bit of wife hunting.

The Argentine golfer drew attention by putting a special message on his caddie’s bib, reading “NEED A WIFE,” the New York Post reported.

While the message was pretty clear, there was a bit of confusion about who it was for: some assumed it was the caddie looking for a wife, while others thought it was the 29-year-old Tosti.

Turns out, it was Tosti.

“A lot of people were asking if it was my caddie that was needing a wife, but no, it’s actually me,” the golfer told the PGA on Thursday in a field interview.

Tosti, who has been on the pro circuits since 2018 and is still searching for his first PGA Tour win, finished the first round with an even 71.

While many fans are keeping their fingers crossed for him, fast-food chain Panda Express went one step further by sharing an Instagram message featuring a fortune cookie wish reading: “You will meet your future wife soon.”

Tosti responded with the message “#manifesting.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston