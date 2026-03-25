Ex-Ohio State Player Facing Decades in Prison over Multiple Bank Robberies

Marcus Williamson, a former defensive back for the Ohio State Buckeyes, is looking at the very real possibility of spending the next couple of decades behind bars after pleading guilty to a string of bank robberies.

According to police, Williamson’s methodology was to slip notes to bank tellers demanding money in $20, $50, and $100 bills. Altogether, it is believed that the former Buckeye made off with $22,000 from several different banks.

Williamson was arrested in April of 2024, shortly after leaving a bank he had just robbed. When officers searched his vehicle, they found the bank’s money in his possession.

On Monday, the former star athlete pleaded guilty to nine counts of bank robbery, five second-degree felonies, and four third-degree felonies.

Although probation remains a possibility, if Williamson is sentenced to the full extent of the law, he could serve up to 40 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for June 25.

Williamson is currently incarcerated in Columbus, Ohio, the same town where he used to play football for the Buckeyes.

During his time wearing scarlet and gray, from 2017-2021, Williamson helped the Buckeyes win four Big Ten titles under head coaches Urban Meyer and Ryan Day.