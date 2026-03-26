Tom Brady Says He Inquired About Playing Again as an Owner, NFL Said No

When Tom Brady became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, the topic of whether Brady could play again as an owner was much discussed.

Brady himself ruminated on the subject, as it turns out, though the league didn’t give him the answer he wanted.

“I actually have inquired, and they don’t like that idea very much,” Brady told CNBC’s Alex Sherman. “We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired. Let me just say that, too.”

According to Pro Football Talk, “NFL rules would require Brady to sell his stake in the team before he could become an active player, and even then there could be additional questions about whether he would be a free agent or only eligible to play for the Raiders, and then whether money Brady has made as a Raiders minority owner would have to be counted against the salary cap. It wouldn’t be an easy process.”

Still, if Brady considered a return to the field enough to approach the league about it, it’s fair to question how much the 7-time Super Bowl champ is truly enjoying his retirement.

Brady did get to play in the Fanatics flag football competition over the weekend, where he connected with former Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a touchdown pass. Despite that, Brady says, “If anything, that game reconfirmed to me that I’m very happy in my retirement.”