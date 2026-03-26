WATCH: Hamilton Star Botches Anthem Before Mets-Pirates Opening Day Game

The Mets and Pirates haven’t had much success in recent years. So, most fans likely tuned in to Thursday’s Opening Day game matchup expecting to see some mistakes.

However, they probably weren’t expecting to see the mistakes during the national anthem.

Christopher Jackson, one of the stars of the Broadway hit Hamilton, handled the anthem singing duties, and all started well. But that would change.

Instead of singing “O’er the ramparts we watched,” Jackson instead repeated, “What so proudly we hailed.”He didn’t panic, though; he recalibrated and followed up with “were so gallantly streaming” and finished strong.

https://twitter.com/post_game8/status/2037220110104940835?s=20

Sure, it’s never good to have the guy who plays George Washington mess up the anthem. But, this is far from the only mishap to take place at CitiField.

And even professional singers have spoken frequently about how intimidating it is to sing the anthem before tens of thousands. However, it didn’t derail the hometown team too much.

The Mets chased Pittsburgh starter Paul Skenes after a 37-pitch first inning, and the Mets are ahead 7-4 in the bottom of the fifth.