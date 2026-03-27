Sherrone Moore Body Cam Footage Reveals Coach in Tears at Time of Arrest

Police body cam footage of the arrest of former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore reveals an emotional and tearful man at the time of his arrest in December.

In footage obtained by TMZ Sports, Moore was sitting in a black SUV in a church parking lot when multiple officers approached him. The coach, clad in Michigan Wolverines gear, was told to keep his hands visible and exit the vehicle, to which he complied.

An emotional Moore then informed officers that he could not be handcuffed due to a shoulder injury.

Eventually, Moore was placed in the back of a police cruiser, where he told a sympathetic officer that he had just been fired.

That’s part of life, I guess. They wanted to fire me anyways.”

After the officer inquired about his well-being, Moore insisted he was not a danger to himself.

“I don’t wanna hurt myself, man,” Moore said. “I got a beautiful family, kids.”

Moore informed officers that he had a pair of scissors in his possession before they searched his vehicle.

The presence of the scissors is of importance since Moore’s accuser and former girlfriend, Paige Shiver, accused the ex-coach of coming to her home and confronting her over his firing. Then, Moore reportedly grabbed scissors and a butter knife and threatened to kill himself.

Moore was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Officers were dispatched to search for Moore after his wife, Kelli, called the police, saying he had threatened to take his own life.

The former Wolverines coach faced misdemeanor charges of felony home invasion and stalking, and breaking and entering. He pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charges of stalking and breaking and entering.

He awaits sentencing on the felony charge on April 14.