WATCH: School Resource Officer Bashes Teen Baseball Player in Head with Taser

A school resource officer in South Carolina is facing backlash after being seen bashing a teen baseball player in the head with a large stun gun as he tried to detain the player during a game.

A state investigation into the officer’s actions has begun after furious parents kicked up a furor over the video, according to the New York Post.

The viral video shows a school resource officer from Pee Dee Academy in Marion County, South Carolina, holding a teenage baseball player in a chokehold with his left arm while holding a large stun gun in his right hand. The officer is then seen slamming the student upside the head with the gun.

WATCH:

Even people watching the incident live were shocked by the officer’s actions, and one person can be heard on the video saying, “What the fuck is wrong with you!”

“You just lost your job, homie,” another yells.

The teen soon sinks to his knees while rubbing the side of his head, while the officer yells at the crowd.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is now reportedly investigating the incident.

“We have turned the matter over to SLED for investigation. The deputy in question has been reassigned pending SLED’s investigation,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office told the media.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston