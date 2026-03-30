‘That’s My GOAT’: WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Joins NBC, Gushes Over LeBron James

WNBA star Caitlin Clark made another appearance during NBC’s Sunday Night Basketball coverage for the Thunder-Knicks game, where she gushed about her “GOAT,” LeBron James.

The star Indiana Fever guard joined Maria Taylor, Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady during the broadcast on Sunday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City for the Thunder’s 111- 100 win over the Knicks.

Clark told the broadcasters that she had taken photos of LeBron James during a game a few days earlier, and she admitted that LeBron is her favorite NBA player.

“That’s my GOAT, honestly,” Clark said.

Still, despite saying he is her “GOAT,” Clark noted that she did not feel James acknowledged her when she was on the court taking his photo.

“I swear [she and James] made eye contact, so I sat down the camera, and I smiled at him, and he just looked at me with a straight face. I’m like ‘he didn’t even see me,’ but the photos turned out well,” she added.

Clark did mention that she had another NBA player on her favorite list. She is also a fan of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić.

“I think everybody knew he was going to do everything he could to get back. And, um, I mean, there’s not many people that average a triple-double,” she said of Jokić.

“He’s done it all year long and back-to-back years, so it’s pretty incredible,” she said of the NBA MVP. “And honestly, he’s probably my favorite player to watch, and I think he’s the best player in the world.”

With her frequent appearances on NBC and her photography hobby, it seems clear Clark is laying the groundwork for a possible broadcast career after he playing days are over.

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