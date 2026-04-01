The Minnesota Vikings are facing a backlash for posting a message celebrating Arab American Heritage Month on Monday.

The team posted its message on X as a GIF in the team colors, reading “Happy Arab American Heritage Month.”

Minnesota is in the midst of some of the worst fraud ever seen in American government, with billions stolen from government healthcare and welfare programs, much at the hands of Minnesota’s Muslim Somali minority groups.

But fans thought the team’s celebration of Muslims was a bit absurd.

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