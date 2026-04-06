Angel Reese has developed a notoriety for – among other things – rebounding her own missed shots. A technique she has perfected to the point of developing the term, “mebounding.”

Well, it appears she will not be mebounding in Chicago any longer.

According to a post from the Atlanta Dream, the 23-year-old now being dubbed “Bayou Barbie,” is on her way to the Peach State.

In her first two seasons in the WNBA, Angel Reese made the All-Star team in both years, and was an MVP candidate as a rookie. Given that track record of success, and Reese’s unquestioned marketability, it may seem odd that Chicago would trade her for a mere swapping of second-round picks and two first rounders.

However, multiple reports of drama in the locker room as well as Reese traking some pretty public shots at her own team, chiefly over the lack of talent the team was surrounding her with, led to considerable turmoil and likely prompted the team to make the move.

Ultimately, all sports, even sports people don’t watch, like the WNBA, are all about winning. And while Reese put up big numbers in Chicago, particularly after her oen missed shots, the Sky barely won 25% of their games while she was there (23-61).

Things might go better for Reese in Atlanta.

The Dream currently have Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner. Two legit NBA vets who are not likely to let Reese get away with her theatrics on social media and public criticism of teammates.

The WNBA season begins on May 8.