Cause of Death for California High School Football Star Revealed

The death of a California high school football star whose body was found earlier this month has been ruled a suicide.

Ryder Barnes, 18, a standout player at Crean Lutheran High School, was committed to play college ball at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. The young man’s body was found near a park in Mission Viejo on April 6. His death was ruled a suicide, the Orange County Sheriff Department’s Public Information Officer told Sports Illustrated.

“It was with deep sorrow that this past Tuesday, April 7, we shared the heartbreaking news of the sudden and tragic death of one of our students, Ryder Barnes. Moments like this shake us. They leave us with questions we cannot fully answer and a grief that feels too heavy to carry alone,” says the letter from Campus Pastor Timothy Unke and Principal Dr. Daniel Moyer.

Barnes had received Epsilon League Defensive Player of the Year and All-Orange County honors during his high school years.

“We are all heartbroken of the loss of a truly amazing young man. Ryder would light up a room with his smile. He gave it all on the field on Friday night, playing with a passion and relentless effort like no other,” Crean Lutheran coach Rick Curtis wrote on Instagram. “We were all so proud of him and let him know how much we loved him. I was blessed to be one of his coaches and am heartbroken that he is no longer with us, but comforted in knowing that he believed in Jesus and is with him now. Our prayers are with his family, his teammates, and all who loved him.”

Cal Poly football coach Tim Skipper also lamented Barnes’ passing.

“On behalf of our entire Cal Poly football family, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Ryder Barnes,” Skipper wrote. “Ryder was an exceptional young man with a bright future, and this loss is felt by all of us. Our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, and all who loved him during this incredibly difficult time.”