NFL Reporter Crissy Froyd Applauds Dianna Russini Resignation: ‘We Know Who You Really Are’

NFL reporter Crissy Froyd gleefully celebrated the resignation of The Athletic’s Dianna Russini after photos of Russini hugging married coach Mike Vrabel went viral last week.

“I’m sure you were told to submit this or that you’d get fired instead. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” a spiteful Froyd posted to X on Tuesday as she aimed at The Athletic’s now NFL reporter.

“We “know who you really are and what you’ve been up to for years,” she added. “It” does so much detriment to women in sports who have done things the right way.”

Froyd later told The Daily Caller that Russini “deserved” to get fired for fraternizing with a coach she might be expected to report on.

“All of us do know what she’s been up to,” she alleged. “From fights with other reporters in Chili’s parking lots about hooking up with married NFL coaches to everything else, it is almost certainly all true. It was the worst kept secret in the NFL reporting world for a while.”

She also claimed that she turned down an offer from Russini to be a mentor because she knew of Russini’s reputation and wanted no part of that.

Froyd’s attack on Russini came after news broke last week of the photos showing Russini and the New England Patriots head coach enjoying an intimate vacation at a luxury hotel.

The next week, Russini resigned from her media position with the New York Times-operated sports site, The Athletic.

In her resignation letter, Russini did not admit to doing anything wrong, but said she was resigning so as not to “let it define me or my career.”

“Over a career spanning more than fifteen years in sports journalism — at NBC, ESPN, and The Athletic — I have built a body of work I am proud of. I have broken stories, earned the trust of sources across the league, and been guided by the highest standards of professional conduct. That record speaks for itself,” she added.

Russini posted her resignation letter to X on Tuesday.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston