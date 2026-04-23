Fernando Mendoza Confirms His Draft Selection on LinkedIn

As if the combined coverage of every major sports network in America wasn’t enough, Raiders top pick Fernando Mendoza confirmed his status as an NFL football player by putting it out on LinkedIn.

The national champion QB updated his profile on the networking app almost immediately.

While his LinkedIn update is one of those quirky, quintessentially Mendoza things to do, he also likely has a financial motivation to do so. The former Heisman Trophy winner is a pitch man for the business minded social media site, appearing in multiple ads.

Including an ad that aired during the draft.

“I’m here with Fernando Mendoza,” said an actress posing as an ESPN reporter. “You just got the call. Tell me what it feels like to be officially drafted.”

“It’s such a blessing and, oh sorry, one second,” Mendoza said abruptly as he pulled out his phone from his suit pocket.

“I need to post on LinkedIn,” he said while quickly typing.

“Boom! Posted. Now it’s official,” Mendoza said as he held the phone up to the camera.

“It’s official. Grateful for the opportunity and ready to get to work! ,” the message read.

Mendoza elected to spend draft night at his home in Miami surrounded by family and friends, as opposed to attending the festivities in Pittsburgh.

His mother, Elsa, is battling multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair.