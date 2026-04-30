VIDEO: Phillies Players, Families Booed for Losing Too Much While at Flyers Playoff Game

Phillies players have been booed quite a bit this year, and now they’re even getting booed when they’re not playing.

The Phillies, who have lost eight of 10 and currently trail the division-leading Braves by 11 games and the lowly Mets by only half a game, tried to lend support to their far more successful counterparts, the Philadelphia Flyers, in their Game 6 matchup against their in-state rival, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

However, when the cameras showed the Phillies players and their families in attendance, Flyers fans made their disapproval known.

The Phillies’ rude welcome comes a day after manager Rob Thomson was fired following the team’s 10-19 start. The team made the short trip to go watch the Flyers after their game against the Giants was postponed and rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.

Cather JT Realmuto was among the Phillies players in attendance at the hockey game.

“It’s awesome,” Realmuto told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “You know, this team, they reminded us of a little October baseball being able to walk in here. It got rained out tonight, so we jumped at the chance to come over and support the Flyers.”

Flyers fans need not have feared that the Phillies’ losing ways would jinx or rub off on the hockey team. The Flyers defeated the Penguins 1-0 in overtime on Cam York’s goal, sending them to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where they will face the Carolina Hurricanes.