WATCH: Angel Reese Delivers Stunningly Bad Performance in Debut with Atlanta Dream

If Angel Reese was hoping to make her former team regret parting ways with her, she probably failed to do so.

On Wednesday night, Reese returned to her old stomping grounds in Chicago to take on the Sky. This was to be Reese’s first appearance with her new team, the Atlanta Dream.

Though only a preseason game, fans were anxious to see if the former national champion had improved her shooting from the previous year.

Alas, she has not.

Reese would score 8 points in just 12:35 of floor time against her old team, but she went a wretched 2-7 from the field (28.6%), and her misses had to be seen to be believed.

That is just wretched basketball and makes one legitimately wonder how Angel Reese was ever part of a national championship team.

As if shooting 28.6% from the field wasn’t bad enough, how do you go 50% from the free throw line?.

She did pick up seven boards, so there’s something, but yikes.

“Just being grateful for my opportunities that I did have here, my first two years, a lot of positives,” Reese said. “The fans came out and showed a lot of support for both teams. I’m really happy and grateful, and happy to be here with Atlanta now.”

Reese continued, “Everybody keeps asking me how I feel, but we’ve been practicing for a week and a half, and it feels like a month. It’s been super seamless… an easy adjustment for me.”

It’s just the preseason, but more practice is needed.