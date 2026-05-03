Pirro: It Is ‘Definitively’ WHCD Shooter’s Bullet that Hit Secret Service Agent

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said it was “definitively” the alleged White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooter’s bullet that hit a Secret Service officer.

Host Jake Tapper said, “Have you been able to determine yet which gun actually hit the Secret Service agent? And will you present that evidence to the public?

Pirro said, “Well, we have been able to determine which gun it was. First of all, there is video of the defendant shooting at the Secret Service agent. There is also the agent who will tell you himself that he was shot at. And then he returned the fire. But more importantly, Jake, is the fact that we now can establish that a pellet that came from the buckshot, from the defendant‘s Mossberg pump action shotgun, was intertwined with the fiber of the vest of the Secret Service officer.”

Tapper said, “So it’s definitely his bullet.”

Pirro said, “It is definitively his bullet. He hit that Secret Service agent. He had every intention to kill him and anyone who got in his way on his way to the killing the president of the United States. This was a premeditated, violent act calculated to take down the president and anyone who was in the line of fire.”

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