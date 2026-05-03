A two-alarm fire erupted inside a lab at the University of South Florida in St. Petersburg on Saturday, and video shows green flames coming out of the building.

The blaze at the university’s Marine Science Laboratory was reported when a witness saw the flames from outside, according to Fox 13.

Approximately 200 firefighters and multiple units rushed to the scene to quell the blaze and St. Petersburg Fire District Chief Michael Lewis told the outlet on Saturday crews would monitor the scene overnight.

“We are just mopping up some hotspots. We are going through and confirming all of the hazardous materials that were on scene. This is going to be a very extensive process to go through, confirm that there is no active fire impinging upon any of the hazardous materials,” he explained.

Video footage showed green flames coming out of the building’s roof as alarms went off:

The smoke was seen by witnesses miles away from the area, and officials said it would take some time to ensure there were no chemical leaks inside the building.

Officials said no one was injured as a result and everyone was accounted for after the fire was brought down.

“Only the Marine Science Lab was affected by the fire. The Ocean Research Lab was not damaged, and students should report to class Monday,” the Fox article stated.

According to WTSP, the building is over 80 years old.

Aerial video footage shows just how big the fire was as the smoke from it filled the sky:

A witness identified as Ashley Briscoe said she was leaving a building nearby when she realized what was happening.

“I was right next to the building. They were even saying that the building could fall over. As we’re walking out, they’re like, ‘My gosh, hurry up, the building can possibly topple over.’ That’s very scary,” she recalled.

Another clip showed emergency vehicles at the scene as sirens blared:

Lewis said there were no hazards to the surrounding areas as a result of the blaze and reassured neighbors they were safe. He also noted the lab’s roof was completely burned and there was water damage, too.

Officials are preparing to launch an investigation into what caused the fire.