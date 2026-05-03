Police: 3 Shot, 1 Fatally, at Post-Prom Party in Indianapolis

Three people were shot, one of them fatally, around 12:45 a.m. Sunday at a post-prom party in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told WTHR that one person was killed and two others were wounded, with one “in critical condition, and the other is in stable condition.”

A fourth person reportedly sustained an injury trying to flee the scene.

WATCH:

The IndyStar noted that John Barth, an Indianapolis City-County Councilor, indicated the party was held “at a short-term rental.” He suggested a dispute may have preceded the shooting.

Hoodline pointed out the party was attended by “a large number of teenagers.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.