Former South Carolina QB Stephen Garcia Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer at 38

Stephen Garcia, former quarterback for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, announced Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer.

The former player made the announcement on social media.

“Wasn’t overly excited to share this news but it is what it is. We have a great team of doctors and staff that’s confident we can beat this! It’s the only option,” he wrote on Facebook. “If there’s one lesson to be learned, get checked and don’t be afraid to visit the doctors office when you don’t feel 100%.”

A GoFundMe has been launched by Garcia’s wife, Maria.

“Stephen is beginning chemotherapy today,” the GoFundMe reads. “His medical team is starting him on FOLFIRINOX, which confirms they are taking the most aggressive treatment path available to fight this. Following these initial rounds, he will be meeting with specialized liver and colon surgeons to determine the next steps in his treatment plan. Stephen’s entire focus is now dedicated to one thing: fighting this disease with everything he has.”

As of this writing the fundraising effort has earned over $142,000.

Garcia threw for 7,597 yards and 47 touchdowns during his time with the Gamecocks. He won 20 games in his four years in Columbia (2008-2011).

You can contribute to the GoFundMe effort here.