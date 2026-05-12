‘Night at the Roxbury!’: Giants Outfielders Engage in Wild, Thrusting Celebration

The rivalry between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers is one of the longest and most intense in all of Major League Baseball (MLB).

So, when the Giants get a win over their archrival, it’s a big deal. But there’s a very good chance the Giants outfielders took the celebration a bit too far.

After San Francisco beat Los Angeles, 9-3, Monday night at Dodger Stadium, Jung Hoo Lee, Drew Gilbert and Harrison Bader, got together and began thrusting on each other.

For some X users, the scene brought back images of the famed Saturday Night Live skit and 90s hit movie A Night at the Roxbury.

While Gilbert and Bader seemed to enjoy the celebration, to his credit, Lee put up his hands and seemed like he realized things had gotten way out of hand.

It has been a rough year for the Giants. They’re currently 17-24 and 7.5 games out of first in the extremely competitive NL West. While it would be better for the Giants and their fans if they won more games. Their NSFW outfield celebrations have certainly given fans a reason to root against them.

No one needs to see that.