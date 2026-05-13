Mets Announcer Fed-Up with Players’ Wasting ABS Challenges

Mets announcer Gary Cohen has seen enough: Too many players are misusing their ABS challenges.
On Tuesday night, the Mets notched a 10-2 win over the Tigers. But, despite the overall positive evening, Cohen took issue with how players were using their ABS challenges.
In the second inning, Mets designated hitter MJ Melendez challenged a 1-1 pitch from Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty. The Mets were down 2-0 at the time and did not have runners on.
“The managers are gonna have to get a hold of this because these hitters are challenging calls and losing challenges for their team early in games in non-leverage situations, and it’s just bad for your club,” Cohen asserted.
“Listen, the two worst at it are pitchers and hitters. Why? Because they’re fully invested in the throwing of it and the at-bat,” added Ron Darling. “Their eyes are deceiving them. That’s what’s happening. But I know what you’re saying, Gary. This should be a team challenge each and every time, and you should really be cognizant of holding at least one of them for a late situation — maybe bases loaded or whatever. It just seems to me to be very selfish at times.”
“That makes sense,” Cohen said. “That’s a high-leverage spot. But you can’t be doing it leading off the inning.”
Cohen has a point.
However, a lost challenge is a lost challenge.
When a hitter fails on a challenge as the lead-off man with nobody on in the second inning, it deprives his team of a far more important challenge in a 3-2 count in the 7th inning with the tying run on.
Now, of course, ABS is in its first year, and the system is as new to the players as it is to the umps, managers, media, and everyone else.
At some point, players will figure out how to use the system effectively.
With great power comes great responsibility and players will have to adjust.
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