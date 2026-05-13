Mets Announcer Fed-Up with Players’ Wasting ABS Challenges

Mets announcer Gary Cohen has seen enough: Too many players are misusing their ABS challenges.

On Tuesday night, the Mets notched a 10-2 win over the Tigers. But, despite the overall positive evening, Cohen took issue with how players were using their ABS challenges.

In the second inning, Mets designated hitter MJ Melendez challenged a 1-1 pitch from Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty. The Mets were down 2-0 at the time and did not have runners on.

This prompted Cohen to go on an extended rant.

“The managers are gonna have to get a hold of this because these hitters are challenging calls and losing challenges for their team early in games in non-leverage situations, and it’s just bad for your club,” Cohen asserted.

“Listen, the two worst at it are pitchers and hitters. Why? Because they’re fully invested in the throwing of it and the at-bat,” added Ron Darling. “Their eyes are deceiving them. That’s what’s happening. But I know what you’re saying, Gary. This should be a team challenge each and every time, and you should really be cognizant of holding at least one of them for a late situation — maybe bases loaded or whatever. It just seems to me to be very selfish at times.”

Cohen cited Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez’s first-inning challenge of a 3-2 pitch with a runner on as an example of a worthy challenge.

“That makes sense,” Cohen said. “That’s a high-leverage spot. But you can’t be doing it leading off the inning.”

Cohen has a point.

At the start of every MLB game, each team is granted two ABS challenges. If the challenges are successful, a team can retain them and even increase the number.

However, a lost challenge is a lost challenge.

While each pitcher and catcher wants to protect their individual performance, as does each hitter at the plate. Cohen makes a strong point: the governing principle should be what is best for the team, not what is best for someone’s stat line.

When a hitter fails on a challenge as the lead-off man with nobody on in the second inning, it deprives his team of a far more important challenge in a 3-2 count in the 7th inning with the tying run on.

Now, of course, ABS is in its first year, and the system is as new to the players as it is to the umps, managers, media, and everyone else.

At some point, players will figure out how to use the system effectively.

Unlike the NFL replay system, which is initiated by coaches, baseball players (pitchers, catchers, and hitters) can initiate replay themselves.

With great power comes great responsibility and players will have to adjust.