Patriots Draft Pick Quintayvious Hutchins Charged with Assault

Quintayvious Hutchins, a seventh-round selection of the New England Patriots out of Boston College, has been charged with assault in connection with an incident at a Boston College dorm.

“Hutchins, 23, of Needham, is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery on a family or household member for an alleged incident on Tuesday at Voute Hall on Commonwealth Avenue in Chestnut Hill,” CBS Boston reports.

Hutchins entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment on Wednesday. He is not currently in custody due to his promise to return for his next court date.

“We are aware of the report involving Quintayvious Hutchins,” the Patriots said in a statement. “We take these matters very seriously and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will not have further comment at this time.”

No details of the alleged assault have been publicly released.

Hutchins, an Alabama native, was the 247th player taken in the draft. After his selection he told reporters that he never expected to hear his name called.

“If I could be honest, I didn’t think I was going to get a call,” Hutchins revealed. “So, getting that call from the Patriots was like a dream come true, and hope and faith rising inside of me, knowing that I have another chance to go showcase my talent.”