Brendan Sorsby’s Lawyers Claim Legal Action ‘Imminent,’ While Seeking Expedited NCAA Eligibility Ruling

The legal team representing Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is seeking an expedited ruling from the NCAA on their client’s eligibility while raising the prospect of “imminent” legal action.

“Attorneys representing Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby have notified the NCAA with a request for an expedited resolution to reinstating his eligibility over sports gambling allegations and informing the association that a legal challenge is imminent,” Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger wrote on X.

Sorsby was the marquis signing of a very busy college football offseason, which saw the former Cincinnati QB sign a seven-figure deal to take the reins at Texas Tech as the Red Raiders sought a return trip to the Big 12 championship and another high seed in the College Football Playoff (CFP).

Those plans were derailed last month with the revelation that Sorsby had engaged in habitual gambling, including at least one wager on his own team back when he was at Indiana. The NCAA strictly prohibits student-athletes from wagering on any collegiate sport, and betting on your own team is considered a serious violation. The NCAA’s rules state that any bet on a collegiate sport — regardless of the amount — can result in penalties, with the maximum being a permanent loss of eligibility if the total wager exceeds $801.

The embattled QB promptly enrolled in a gambling therapy program.

Should Sorsby be ruled ineligible for the 2026 college football season, he would presumably want to apply for the NFL’s supplemental draft. If the NCAA rules Sorsby ineligible after the deadline to enter the NFL Supplementary Draft (early to mid-July), he could end up not playing football at all in 2026.