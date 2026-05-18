Mets legend and current SNY analyst Keith Hernandez made an unfortunate error when saying the name of New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

During the first inning of Sunday’s Subway series finale between the Mets and the Yankees, Hernandez referred to the Bronx Bombers’ second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. as Chazz Jizzolm.

“You’re going to have Chazz Jizzolm — Chisholm — beat you,” Hernandez said just before Chisholm struck out.

As the New York Post notes, Hernandez made this same mistake three years ago.

Hernandez, 72, is still regarded as one of the better announcers in baseball despite his inability to say Jazz Chisholm’s name.

Perhaps the former World Series champ should just call him Jazz? Or the Yankees’ second baseman? There are other options out there to be sure.

The Mets won the game on Sunday, 7-6, giving them a victory in the Subway Series against their crosstown rivals.

The scuffling Yankees have lost seven out of their last ten games and have now fallen three games behind the division-leading Rays. As for the Mets, they remain a distant 11.5 games out of first in the NL East but are showing signs of life after a disappointing start to the season, having won six of their last ten.