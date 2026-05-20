Pre-Revolution Iran Flags Banned from World Cup

Flags of the pre-revolutionary Iran will not be permitted at the upcoming World Cup this summer, with FIFA claiming they violate its code of conduct.

While the pre-revolutionary Iran flag shares the same colors as the current flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the original flag, beloved by Iranian dissidents and refugees, prominently features a lion and sun in the center. Following the 1979 Iranian revolution, the new regime placed the Islamic emblem in the center, believing that the lion and sun represented the exiled Shah of Iran.

According to The Athletic, a source close to FIFA confirmed that they will “prohibit the presence of the pre-revolutionary flag at its venues this summer.

The Iranian Football Federation has previously issued FIFA with a list of demands for its attendance at the World Cup to be assured, which included “respect for the Iranian flag.” Asked by TheAthletic if FIFA will permit fans to bring flags (of appropriate size for security requirements) or wear apparel which bear the image of the pre-revolutionary flag, FIFA responded by sending its list of prohibited items from its stadium code of conduct.

According to Article 3.1.24 of the FIFA Stadium Code of Conduct, “Any materials, including but not limited to banners, flags, fliers, apparel and other paraphernalia, that are of a political, offensive and/or discriminatory nature, containing wording, symbols or any other attributes aimed at discrimination of any kind against a country, private person or group on account of race, skin colour, ethnicity, national or social origin, gender identity and expression, disability, language, religion, political opinion or any other opinion, birth, wealth or any other status, sexual orientation or on any other grounds.”

When asked if the Palestinian flag would be featured at the World Cup, FIFA said that it is an “officially approved flag of a member association of FIFA.”

Emel Karsaz, an Iranian living in Los Angeles, told the California Post that she expects major protests at the stadium.

“I’m sure it’s going to make everyone so angry that I’ll bet you anything there’s going to be a huge protest,” she said. “The Iranians will do anything in their power to basically come and do the protest and tell the world that they are not our team.”

Iran and US policy expert Karim Sadjadpour, of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told The Athletic that FIFA’s ban will likely face major pushback in Los Angeles.

“Trying to prohibit Iranians in LA from bringing the Lion and Sun flag into the stadium is like trying to prevent Americans from bringing the U.S. flag into an American stadium,” Sadjadpour said. “It would cause mass unrest.”