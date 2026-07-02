Nolte: Zohran Mamdani Tells New Yorkers to Set Thermostat at 78 During Heat Wave

I’m not sure which troubles me more: the idea that deep into the 21st Century the Democrat-run State of New York’s power grid is so archaic it can’t handle a heat wave, or the fact that the 21st Century citizens of New York are so brainwashed and ignorant that they put up with it.

Believing you’re doing something good and noble by suffering through a heat wave is like feeling you’re doing something good by allowing yourself to die of strep throat.

Sure, you’re not using up electricity. Sure, you’re not using up antibiotics. But neither sacrifice is necessary. It’s a useless sacrifice. It’s suffering and dying for no reason. If there even is a shortage of electricity in New York, that shortage has absolutely zero to do with a shortage of energy and everything to do with Democrat politicians who refuse to do the basics, like make sure there is enough energy for everyone.

Case in point:

“New York: it’s hot out there, and the power grid is working overtime to keep us cool,” New York’s communist/Islamist Mayor Zohran Mamdani wrote on X. “Set your AC to 78 degrees, turn off lights/electronics you’re not using, and unplug what you can.”

“Our City is doing its part too: maintaining the 78 degrees rule in our buildings, dimming/turning off our lights during peak electricity demand,” he continues, adding that he is “asking private partners to do the same, and powering down non-essential equipment.”

If Mamdani is telling the truth about the grid being unable to handle keeping the people of New York comfortable and safe during a heatwave, the only reason for that is terrible governing at the hands of a Democrat Party that has run New York State exclusively for decades.

If Mamdani is lying, then this is just COVID 2.0, then this is Democrats once again inflating and abusing something into a crisis until it requires a great (and unnecessary) sacrifice meant to beat us down and demoralize us into more compliant sheep.

Democrats have become a Party that no longer wants — because this is a choice — to deliver the basics like safe streets, housing, and electricity.

We have an abundance of energy in this country, enough untapped resources to last 200 years.

That’s not the problem.

Elitist Democrats and the liars in the corporate media will claim the problem is Global Warming, even as they (Barry Obama) spend millions (Bill Gates) moving to the same coasts (CNNLOL) they assure us will flood if we set our thermostats at a reasonable 72 degrees.

These people are 0-54 in their doomsday predictions. Living like savages in your own home is a choice. Voting for Democrats who refuse to deliver the basics of governance is a choice.