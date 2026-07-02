Fetterman: Dem Leadership Needs to Stand Against ‘Extreme, Anti-American’ Candidates

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that “I would never pretend to say anything good about any of this new crop of people that are coming into the Congress.” And Democratic leadership needs to “police our own ranks right now and say, look, this is not a big tent kind of situation. These are people that have intensely extreme, anti-American kinds of views.”

Fetterman said, “I don’t know why we have other Democrats — even people that are calling for their jobs in leadership, saying, you’re next, you’re next — why can’t you just push back and say, these are abhorrent beliefs? Communism, socialism — and now, for me, what my real concern is the Democratic Party is going to…put it into the platform as an anti-Israel party, that Israel does not have the right to defend itself and to exist.”

He continued, “And the second that becomes a formal part of our platform, that’s the one thing that would push me out of this party. Because I’m deeply alarmed, the way the Democratic Party is going after Israel and allowing to — just rank antisemitism to just, to flourish in the left, on the campuses as well, too.”

Fetterman further stated, “I will absolutely call this out, who they are. I would never pretend to say anything good about any of this new crop of people that are coming into the Congress. … We should police our own ranks right now and say, look, this is not a big tent kind of situation. These are people that have intensely extreme, anti-American kinds of views.”

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