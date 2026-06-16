REPORT: Trump Expected to Break FIFA World Cup Protocol in a Very Big Way

According to a report from talkSPORT, the champions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will have the championship trophy presented to them in a very unique way, by the president of the United States.

“The US president has already been told FIFA wish him to hand over the World Cup trophy to the eventual champions,” writes talkSPORT’s Ben Jacobs.

“Sources say FIFA will leave it to Trump’s own discretion as to whether he wishes to stay in with the team during the lift or remain with other executives during the ceremony,” Jacobs reports. “White House insiders believe Trump will again choose to celebrate with the victorious team.”

President Trump already has some experience in presenting soccer champions with their trophies. Last summer, he gave English Premier League team Chelsea their FIFA Club World Cup trophy and even hung out on stage for a celebration that went viral. So, that certainly makes it all the more believable that the president will elect to remain on stage.

“Both Mexican and Canadian officials will be invited to appear at the closing ceremony,” the report adds, but does not make it clear whether they will be able to present any awards at the ceremony.

The 2026 World Cup is set to conclude on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.