Players on a minor league baseball team in York, Pennsylvania, refused Thursday to comply with LGBT messaging, and their game was forfeited.

York Revolution canceled the game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs due to an issue with players who were supposed to wear pride jerseys for a “Pride Night” gathering, Local 21 reported.

Several Revolution players refused to wear those jerseys.

In a statement announcing the forfeiture, the team said it was with “great disappointment and that the York Revolution have issued important changes to our 11th Annual Pride Night on Thursday, June 18th. Most significantly, the scheduled game between York and Southern Maryland will not be played and Pride will still be hosted as a free admission event. Everyone’s tickets for the game on Thursday will be treated as a rainout that can be redeemed for any future game.”

It continued:

Unfortunately, several of our players have refused to wear the scheduled Pride Night jersey and the club decided that hosting the event is more important than forcing players to wear jerseys they are not comfortable with and playing the game. As a result, and out of respect for the Pride Community and the York community as a whole, the York Revolution has decided that the game on Thursday, June 18 will be forfeited and that Pride Night will continue on as the feature element of the evening at WellSpan Park.

The team said it was the “best way to stay consistent” in its partnership with the Rainbow Rose Center and other “allies.”

The team then criticized its own players for taking a stand and said it would be donating $10,000 to the Center:

To be clear; this action by the players is completely inconsistent with our vision as the Most Welcoming Place in York. As a small token of our regret for the last-minute change of plans and support for our LGBTQIA+ representing partners we are making a $10,000 donation to the Rainbow Rose Center to support and further their work in making sure the York community is as inclusive as we strive to make WellSpan Park in York, Pennsylvania.

The news comes after a few San Francisco Giants players also took a stand and showed their disagreement with the LGBT messaging leftists push every June, which they call “Pride Month,” according to Breitbart News.

Giants starting pitcher Landen Roupp wrote a Bible verse, Genesis 9:12-16, on his “pride” cap because he said, “It’s just about God’s covenant and a promise that he makes to us that, you know, his faithfulness and his mercy. That’s just kind of something I believe in, and I stand firm in that, and I’m thankful we live in a country where, you know, we have the freedom to believe what we want… and express what we want.”

Major League Baseball (MLB) later issued a warning to the three Giants pitchers, Roupp along with relievers JT Brubaker and Ryan Walker, who displayed Bible verses on their hats during Pride Night, Breitbart News reported Tuesday.

“The writing on the cap violates our rules, and consistent with normal practice, we have warned the players about future violations,” said Pat Courtney, MLB’s chief communications officer.

In response, Vice President JD Vance and other Republicans criticized the MLB for the warning, while Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryan Thompson supported L.A. Dodgers players also warned by the league for wearing Bible verses on their caps during the team’s Pride Night celebration, Breitbart News reported Wednesday.

“Landen Roupp wrote a verse on his hat that means he’s anti something. That doesn’t mean that. It means that he’s pro something. So, the rainbow means something to him. It means that he believes in the Noahic Covenant being something that’s special to us as Christians,” he said.