PHOTO — SF Giants Player Counters LGBT ‘Pride Night’ Messaging with Bible Verse on Cap: ‘It’s About God’s Covenant’

A few San Francisco Giants players displayed their disagreement on Friday with the LGBTQ messaging leftists push every June for so-called “Pride Month.”

Most of the Giants baseball players wore rainbow logos on their hats for Pride Night’s game on Friday but starting pitcher Landen Roupp also wrote a Bible verse on his cap, the New York Post reported.

Roupp told reporters he wrote “Genesis 9:12-16” on his hat because “It’s just about God’s covenant and a promise that he makes to us that, you know, his faithfulness and his mercy. That’s just kind of something I believe in, and I stand firm in that, and I’m thankful we live in a country where, you know, we have the freedom to believe what we want… and express what we want,” according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Bible verses reads:

And God said, “This is the sign of the covenant I am making between me and you and every living creature with you, a covenant for all generations to come: I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth. Whenever I bring clouds over the earth and the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will remember my covenant between me and you and all living creatures of every kind. Never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all life. Whenever the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living creatures of every kind on the earth.”

When asked how he would respond to someone from the gay community who had a problem with the verse on his cap, Roupp told NBC, “First of all, as a believer, I would push them to read the Bible.”

“I think God has blessed me in so many ways, and I don’t think I would be here right now if it wasn’t for him. So, like I said, there’s no hate in it at all, you know, like I said, we live in a country where you’re welcome to believe what you want. There’s a freedom of speech and stuff like that, so that’s really all I have to say about that. I’m just thankful that God has put me in this situation and that I can go out and share his kingdom,” he added.

The Post article noted that Reliever J.T. Brubaker followed his lead while left-hander Sam Hentges did not wear the rainbow cap at all.

Former President Joe Biden (D) formally declared June as “Pride Month” and that decision brought harsh criticism and pushback from Americans, according to a Breitbart News article from July 1, 2023.

Around that time, the outlet also reported that “Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen has publicly told his team to quit the LGBTQ propaganda after it invited the anti-Catholic drag queen group ‘The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’ to its Pride Night,” and some LGBT activists at the annual Drag March in New York City shouted “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.”

President Donald Trump’s administration has ignored “Pride Month” now for two years in a row, Breitbart News reported June 1:

Americans came to a breaking point during the Biden administration — specifically, in the summer of 2023, when the Biden administration went all in on “pride” month and Americans were horrified to see a topless transgender activist at the White House pride event, while corporate queering ran amok. The Biden administration made sure to let everyone know that it valued “pride” and did so every year, making a huge deal of it on social media. The Department of Education, Department of Labor, Department of Transportation, Department of Agriculture, HHS, and more under Biden proudly celebrated, deeming opposition “bigotry” and “hatred.”

Some Republican-led states have reclaimed the month from leftist propagandists, calling it Fidelity, Nuclear Family, or Strong Families Month, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Click here to read more Breitbart News articles about so-called “Pride Month.”