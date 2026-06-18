Chaos erupted on the streets of Manhattan as outraged Knicks fans were reportedly trapped inside subway stations by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and locked out of the NBA title parade after hours of waiting.

Thousands of Knicks fans had slept on the streets to get the best viewing spots while millions more descended on New York City to see the parade — but havoc ensued after daybreak, as viewing areas reached maximum capacity before 7:30 a.m., leaving thousands stranded, according to a report by Daily Mail.

Fans took to social media to share their experiences.

“The Fulton station in NYC is insane right now!” one X user exclaimed. “The NYPD are not letting people out most doors. In a couple of minutes, anybody that comes into this station will almost be stuck in here with no way out unless they go back on a train.”

“If I have one advice to New Yorkers — don’t go to Fulton Station. You will be trapped in. There is nowhere to exit as all the doors are blocked off,” the X user added, sharing video footage of the station’s condition.

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“730 AM. Fulton Street Station. Nobody being let out of any exit,” journalist Ashish Malhotra shared.

“It was so crowded trying to get to the Knicks parade today I couldn’t even get OUT of the subway station for almost 30 minutes,” CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez reported.

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Another X user shared that it appeared fights were about to break out by early morning while others “hopped the barricades” and climbed buildings to get a glimpse of the players.

“Folks is Wildin out here… been out here since 6:00 a.m. Hopped the barricade & got in but folks rushed the cops. They climbing buildings & shit. Fights almost breaking out,” the attendee said.

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“This is ridiculous, bro. I waited three hours in line just for them to tell us it’s quiet, like, it’s over,” one frustrated Knicks fan said in a video. “We’re not getting anywhere, bro, it’s over. It’s seven in the morning!”

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Additional footage showed fans arguing with one another, while another image revealed police had arrested a man in a Knicks jersey, Daily Mail noted.

Another image showed a male Knicks fan receiving medical attention from EMTs in the street while other attendees claimed people were “passing out” as they waited for the parade to start.

By 7:30 a.m., the NYPS reportedly announced that all viewing pens were at maximum capacity. Nonetheless, footage showed fans running through barriers and then sprinting toward the parade. Elsewhere, fans were heard chanting “let us in!”

“Question, can you open the fucking gate,” one fan demanded in a Thursday morning X post.

“WE FUCKING IN,” the X user added in a follow-up post 30 minutes later, sharing photos.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.