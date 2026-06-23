Tiger Woods Makes First Public Appearance Since DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods appeared before reporters on Tuesday, in what became his first public comments since his DUI arrest in March.

However, anyone expecting Woods to use the speaking opportunity to address his ongoing legal and substance-related issues, were left disappointed. Instead, the 15-time major winner delivered brief, prepared remarks pertaining to the PGA’s Future Competition Committee’s work on the tour’s next competitive model.

“Over the past eight months, the Future Competition Committee spent a lot of time on a very important fundamental question: How do we build the strongest possible version of the PGA Tour?” Woods said.

He did not take any questions from reporters.

Woods elaborated on the committee’s work, which he described as recruiting as many different perspectives and voices as possible, so as to chart the best path for the sport going forward.

“It was about bringing together different perspectives, having honest, hard conversations and thinking boldly about what’s best for the game we all love,” Woods said.

“It has been a privilege to work with all the committee members and especially my fellow player directors,” Woods said. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done, and I’m grateful to everyone who has contributed along the way.”

Woods turned the mic over to PGA Tour CEO Brian Rapp at the conclusion of his remarks.

Police believe Woods was under the influence on March 27 when he was involved in a rollover accident with his Range Rover. The golf legend submitted to a breathalyzer but refused a urine test.

Woods recently returned stateside after completing two rehab sessions at an exclusive facility in Zurich.