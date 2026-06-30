Former Tennessee Titans Star Chris Johnson Reveals ALS Diagnosis

Chris Johnson, former star running back for the Tennessee Titans, has revealed he was diagnosed with ALS last year, adding that the disease has progressed significantly.

Johnson revealed his diagnosis during an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America on Monday alongside his wife, Brittany. He first noticed the symptoms from weakness in his right hand and later learned of the diagnosis (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) at the age of 39.

A doctor could only recommend medication to extend his life by a few months, per TMZ.

Johnson then watched actor Eric Dane and ALS expert Dr. Merit Cudkowicz’s interview on GMA and decided to make a call … and he said working with her has provided a new approach to fighting the disease. Johnson is now taking three medications that help slow down the illness and participates in therapy that decreases inflammation, but noted he can no longer hold a cup or lift his daughter.

Shortly after he was diagnosed, he had his voice recorded so he could hold conversations with technology that tracks his eyes.

While Johnson’s wife helps with his care, he has been been helping to raise awareness about the mostly-fatal disease and helping with research.”People sometimes look at the physical disability and assume you’re not still the same person inside,” Johnson said. “I still think the same. I still dream. I still love my family. My body just doesn’t cooperate.”