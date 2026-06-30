Dem Socialist CO Candidate: ‘Number One Priority’ Is Having Values in Immigration Policy, ‘Protecting the Dignity of Immigrants’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Colorado Democratic U.S. House candidate Melat Kiros said that there will be border enforcement even if her call to abolish ICE ends up happening and stated that “making sure that our values are being injected into our immigration policy and protecting the dignity of immigrants all across this country is my number one priority.”

Host Laura Coates asked, “You have called to abolish ICE, but voters still want border enforcement. How will you square the two?”

Kiros answered, “Well, we were enforcing our borders long before ICE existed, and we’ll do it long after ICE existed. I’m about the same age that my father was when he first immigrated to this country, and the bravery that it took to go to a new world, to a new country, learn a whole new language, navigate a whole new system, and still build a life for our family is the kind of courage, the kind of strength, and the kind of grit, which is why immigrants make this country so great. And so, making sure that our values are being injected into our immigration policy and protecting the dignity of immigrants all across this country is my number one priority.”

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