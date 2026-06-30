A screaming Japan fan became an internet sensation on Monday when Brazil eliminated his country from the World Cup.

Japan held its own against Brazil throughout the match, but the soccer titan pulled through in the final minutes to score the winning goal, with a final score of 2-1. Just moments after Gabriel Martinelli sealed the game for his team close to the 96-minute mark, one Japanese fan could be seen screaming in a sea of celebrating Brazilian fans, who then hugged him with their flags:

People on social media had a good time offering hot takes:

Brazil will either go on to play the Ivory Coast or Norway depending on the outcome of Tuesday’s game at 10 am.