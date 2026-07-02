Missouri AG Investigating ESPN’s Matt Miller for Alleged Fantasy Football Scams

Matt Miller, NFL analyst for ESPN, is now under investigation by the Missouri Attorney General’s office for allegedly running fantasy football charity leagues and withholding payments to participants.

The charges against Miller came following a viral Reddit thread alleging he ran the charity leagues, with the Missouri AG’s office later telling Awful Announcing it has “an open investigation into this issue.” Titled “Matt Miller Leagues and Scam,” the Reddit thread from May 21 went viral roughly a month later, following Miller’s severe car accident that saw him undergo the amputation of his left arm.

Miller has not publicly addressed the allegations.

“Anyone in a league run by ESPN’s Matt Miller and not get paid as a winner? he has ghosted ours since the championship and provided 0 communication on what funds went to charity/providing payouts to the winners,” the initial Reddit post said. “I’ve seen a few others in the same boat and wanted to see if this is a wider spread problem than a couple leagues.”

Awful Announcing said after its reporting that it received over 30 messages from “additional fantasy league participants or scouting lesson purchasers who shared similar stories,” per the New York Post.

The outlet added that it spoke with seven individuals about their experience, with some claiming Miller ghosted them after payment. Some participants were able to get paid after threatening to go to the press about the situation, according to messages viewed by Awful Announcing.

One anonymous participant said that Miller went silent after multiple attempts to reach him.

“I tried multiple avenues to get in touch with him, and it was just crickets,” the participant said. “Only when someone posted people’s contact information at ESPN in the Reddit thread, and I emailed him with some of them CC’d, did a payment come through.

“A lot of people are in that boat where they only got paid after the Reddit thread blew up, and you included ESPN people in your emails to him. Clearly, he could pay, but just thought he could ignore you,” it added.