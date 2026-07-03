The England football team delayed its departure for Mexico City ahead of Sunday’s World Cup last-16 clash over fears spies would do their worst at training sessions to help the host nation.

The squad instead chose to allay those spying fears by staying down at their secure base camp in Kansas City and foil rival eyes on the back of the Three Lions’ 2-1 victory over DR Congo at their last outing.

An urgent security probe by the FA is also underway before the team leaves for the crunch match.

Reuters reports manager Thomas Tuchel wants his team to finalize tactical preparations, “in a controlled environment, free from the risk of observation.”

England’s Football Association agreed. It has approved an extra 48-hours of privacy in Missouri as outweighing any benefits of early acclimatization to Mexico City’s altitude.

The high-altitude fixture is set for the world-famous Estadio Azteca.

The stadium sits 7,220 feet above sea-level, an environment which will see the air thinner and less oxygen taken into the players’ bloodstream with each breath.

There are also concerns over the antics of unruly locals and ne’er-do-wells who caused havoc for the Ecuadorian national team earlier this week.

Mexican fans let off fireworks, banged drums and honked car horns outside Ecuador’s team hotel on the night before the two teams faced each other on Wednesday.