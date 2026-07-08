U.S.-Belgium World Cup Game Sets TV Ratings Record

While American fans may have ended up in a bit of a funk after Team USA’s 4-1 loss to Belgium on Monday, the game nevertheless set another TV ratings record.

The numbers show that the game earned about 30 million viewers on the Fox telecast. That number will likely increase once more of the figures are tabulated, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Data for Telemundo and Peacock’s Spanish-language broadcast won’t be in for at least a few days. But for Monday’s game, the viewership crested at 36.9 million viewers from 9:15-9:30 p.m., partway through the second half.

Whatever the final numbers, viewership of the game has already shattered the record set just last week, when 26.4 million tuned in to watch Team USA beat Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1.

The game was already swimming in controversy after President Donald Trump called FIFA President Gianni Infantino to complain that the one-game suspension handed to U.S. star Folarin Balogun was “bogus.” FIFA then reversed its suspension and allowed Balogun to play in Monday’s game, but not before many Europeans became incensed over the reversal and blamed FIFA for allowing “political influence” to change their ruling.

The controversy aside, Team USA drew some great numbers in this World Cup. So far, it appears that Fox averaged 21 million viewers per game that Team USA played. Telemundo has also reported record ratings for its broadcasts.

However, with both Mexico and the U.S.A. now out of contention, it remains to be seen how the TV ratings will fare going into the last rounds.

The Hollywood Reporter did note, though, that the 2022 World Cup final, in which Argentina beat France, drew a combined 26.78 million viewers across Fox, Telemundo, and Peacock. That game didn’t feature either the U.S. or Team Mexico.

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