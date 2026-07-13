49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Appears to Kick Dog in Instagram Video

Brandon Aiyuk, wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, appeared to kick his dog in a video released to his Instagram Story on Monday.
The video showed Aiyuk feeding raw chicken to his two dogs and later sardines in oil, which he captioned with “Post workout.”
“The third video showed Aiyuk bringing the oil-soaked paper bowl down to his dogs for them to lick,” noted the New York Post. “After one dog initially licked the bowl, Aiyuk tried to bring it over to the other dog for their turn, but the first dog wanted to keep licking.”
“This prompted Aiyuk to strongly nudge the first dog in the neck, causing it to jerk backward. While doing this, Aiyuk said, ‘Watch out! N**** move!'” it added. “A few seconds later, Aiyuk appeared to kick this first dog once again in the head for no reason before throwing the paper bowl at his feet.”
The video could not come at a worse time for Aiyuk, whose career has been spiraling since the 2024 season when he tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus.
“San Francisco 49ers’ history of missed rehab sessions and severe team conflicts has turned the recent rumors linking Brandon Aiyuk to the Dallas Cowboys into a complete non-starter,” noted The Sporting News.
“He hasn’t played a snap since tearing his ACL, MCL, and meniscus in Week 7 of the 2024 season, and the fallout from that injury has since torched his standing in San Francisco. During his recovery, Aiyuk missed mandatory rehab sessions with the team’s medical staff, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler,” it added.
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