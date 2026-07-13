49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Appears to Kick Dog in Instagram Video

Brandon Aiyuk, wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, appeared to kick his dog in a video released to his Instagram Story on Monday.

The video showed Aiyuk feeding raw chicken to his two dogs and later sardines in oil, which he captioned with “Post workout.”

“The third video showed Aiyuk bringing the oil-soaked paper bowl down to his dogs for them to lick,” noted the New York Post. “After one dog initially licked the bowl, Aiyuk tried to bring it over to the other dog for their turn, but the first dog wanted to keep licking.”