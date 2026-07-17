Poker Pro Allegedly Hogtied, Robbed of Cash Winnings

A professional poker player named Jared Griener was reportedly hogtied and robbed at his Las Vegas Airbnb earlier this week after cashing out of all his winnings following the World Series of Poker.

In an X post, Griener details how he was assailed and robbed by masked men who threatened his life.

“Last after busting the closer I collected payouts from the summer and drove back to my Airbnb,” Griener wrote. “When I walked In the front door two men were there waiting, immediately tackled me to the ground and tied me up and took my backpack with my entire roll in it. What the fuck!!!!”

The criminals reportedly made off with Griener’s backpack, which contained his entire winnings from the event.

The poker pro suspects that the criminals responsible for the theft somehow knew he had cashed out, which led to the robbery. In a follow-up post, Griener explains exactly what he encountered upon entering the Airbnb.

Griener claims he managed to free himself from the hogtie and run to a nearby property where he called for help.

His cashout from the WSOP, where he finished 218th, was reported to be $57,500.

The police are still investigating the incident.