Sophie Cunningham’s Adidas Shoes Selling Out After Speaking out Against Trans Athletes in Women’s Sports

WNBA basketball star Sophie Cunningham’s signature pink basketball shoes have sold out at Adidas online despite the attacks by radical left-wingers.

According to the shoe’s sales page at Adidas.com, Cunningham’s signature shoe quickly sold out, with more than 190 people purchasing the shoe over the last 24 hours.

The “Crazy Energy Sophie Cunningham Basketball Shoes” retail for $110 per pair on the Adidas website.

The lightning-speed sellout of the shoe model is unusual for a WNBA player’s merchandise.

Cunningham has become a target for attack from radical leftists upset that she has officially stated that she opposes men who claim to be women playing in women’s sports.

The wildly popular Indianapolis Fever player made her position known in a long profile published this week by ESPN.

In the interview, she said she does not hate trans people, but added, “I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

The minute the interview was published, the trans-pushers and left-wingers quickly went on the attack. The backlash from the left spurred Cunningham to defend her position, but she didn’t back down from her views.

“I said what I said. I think it’s kind of common sense… I think it’s really important to protect children,” she said on Wednesday in response to the criticism.

“I don’t dislike anyone,” she added. “I’m there to love, but I’m also there to love biological women.”

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